United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report sales of $174.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.90 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $144.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $685.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $672.80 million to $716.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $696.53 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $735.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCBI remained flat at $$33.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,730. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

