UnlimitedIP Trading 13% Lower This Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00056384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00022324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $355.64 or 0.00627168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00078654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

