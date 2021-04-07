Utrust Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.29 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $272.26 million and approximately $21.29 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00056074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00021773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.44 or 0.00627270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00079590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

