V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,798,000 after buying an additional 43,739 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of V.F. by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

VFC opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.