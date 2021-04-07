Valley Brook Capital Group Acquires New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.55.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
