Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.75. 13,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.88 and its 200-day moving average is $203.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $227.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

