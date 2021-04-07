Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $200,655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,136,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.21.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

