Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post sales of $32.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $33.00 million. Veracyte reported sales of $31.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $186.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.53 million to $199.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $258.55 million, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $271.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $53.24. 32,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,300. Veracyte has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.64.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after buying an additional 288,583 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after buying an additional 281,501 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $12,325,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $8,809,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 364.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 156,630 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.