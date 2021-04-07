Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after acquiring an additional 104,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $215.30 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

