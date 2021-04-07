Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 3,086 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

