Vestas Wind Systems A/S to Issue Dividend of $0.85 (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.8465 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VWDRY shares. UBS Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

