Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 9,698 REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $259,301.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,879.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,177,034.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,351 shares of company stock worth $3,559,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

