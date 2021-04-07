Virtu Financial LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $152.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.30.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

