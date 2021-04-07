Virtu Financial LLC Invests $416,000 in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

INSP opened at $206.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $55.61 and a one year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

