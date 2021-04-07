Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

NYSE GIS opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.13.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,402 shares of company stock worth $2,459,016. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

