Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,138 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fluor by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of FLR opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Fluor’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

