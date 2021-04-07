Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of The Aaron’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $889.67 million and a P/E ratio of 13.14.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

