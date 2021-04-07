Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.24. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 4,793 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

