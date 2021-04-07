Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,467 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,342,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 200,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 145.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.