Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00027015 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

