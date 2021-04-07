VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in VOXX International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in VOXX International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VOXX International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $472.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter.

VOXX International Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

