Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,810 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,278 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after buying an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after buying an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

