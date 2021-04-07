Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,820,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after buying an additional 264,714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after buying an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,196,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $120.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

