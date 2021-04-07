Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.89.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

