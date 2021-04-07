Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,564 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,319 shares of company stock worth $2,270,482 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GWRE opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -270.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average is $114.70.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

