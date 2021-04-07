Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.70 ($25.53).

Shares of WAC opened at €20.98 ($24.68) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €9.46 ($11.13) and a 1-year high of €21.16 ($24.89). The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 103.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit