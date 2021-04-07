Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.70 ($25.53).

Shares of WAC opened at €20.98 ($24.68) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €9.46 ($11.13) and a 1-year high of €21.16 ($24.89). The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 103.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

