Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce $12.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $4.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 195.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $67.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $52.52 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after buying an additional 151,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

WVE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,888. The stock has a market cap of $308.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

