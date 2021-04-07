Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCS opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

