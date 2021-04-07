Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 84,467 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,467 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Accuray were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Accuray by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Accuray by 107.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 20,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,484.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $471.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.85 million. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

