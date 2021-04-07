West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of West Japan Railway stock opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

