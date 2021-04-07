Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,440 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 601,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $29,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

WDC stock opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $73.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

