Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.
NASDAQ:WING opened at $137.86 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $88.04 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.93.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 167.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
