Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $137.86 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $88.04 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 167.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

