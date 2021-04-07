Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

