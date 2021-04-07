Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Amy M. Klimek Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE WWW opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

