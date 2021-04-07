X-CASH Price Tops $0.0003 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $17.61 million and $52,401.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,538,556,938 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

