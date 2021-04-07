Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Trading Up 20.2%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC)’s stock price was up 20.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.18. Approximately 261,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,633,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.31.

XBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.17.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$770.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.