XMax Price Reaches $0.0007 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, XMax has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a market cap of $9.53 million and $2.16 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00022277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.60 or 0.00635053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00079988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMX is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,211,401,594 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.