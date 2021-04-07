Xtreme Drilling (TSE:XDC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Xtreme Drilling Corp. (TSE:XDC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.99. Xtreme Drilling shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 24,700 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.

Xtreme Drilling Company Profile (TSE:XDC)

Xtreme Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides onshore drilling services in the United States. It designs, assembles, and operates a fleet of onshore drilling rigs that features proprietary technology, including modular transportation systems and continuous integration of in-house advances in methodologies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit