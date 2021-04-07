Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on YARIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

YARIY opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

