Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,136,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,273,399.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 5,169 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $78,672.18.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $193,700.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $174,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $168,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $167,000.00.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 564,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,331. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.