YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.73.

YPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Santander lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.69.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after buying an additional 94,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 80,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.