Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 260%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.71 million and a P/E ratio of 196.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 62,789 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

