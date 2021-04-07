Zacks: Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.27 Million

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post $154.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $151.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $665.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.92 million to $668.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $720.22 million, with estimates ranging from $713.30 million to $724.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

ALRM stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.55. 7,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,737. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,944,083.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,092 shares of company stock worth $2,105,161. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit