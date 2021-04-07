Zacks: Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post $154.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $151.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $665.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.92 million to $668.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $720.22 million, with estimates ranging from $713.30 million to $724.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

ALRM stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.55. 7,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,737. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,944,083.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,092 shares of company stock worth $2,105,161. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.