Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report sales of $35.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.71 million and the highest is $36.12 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $32.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $148.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.79 million to $151.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $150.85 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $154.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

CPLP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 35,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

