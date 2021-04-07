Zacks: Analysts Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to announce sales of $217.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.60 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $187.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $889.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.36 million to $924.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $982.97 million, with estimates ranging from $965.21 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 1,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

