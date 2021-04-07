Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.52. Global Ship Lease posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Ship Lease.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSL. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,431. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $529.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

