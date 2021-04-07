Zacks: Analysts Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to post earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.75. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

MRK opened at $75.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after acquiring an additional 139,485 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

