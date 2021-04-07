Zacks: Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 611.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

TBK traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $91.83. 540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,764. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

