Zacks: Analysts Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $372.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post sales of $372.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.74 million to $387.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $444.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,196,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 741,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 623,958 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

