Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million.

CPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

